Woman dies of injuries suffered in rollover crash
SHEFFIELD, Vt. (AP) - A 23-year-old Maine woman died Saturday after suffering injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Sheffield. Vermont State Police say the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday on Route 122. Troopers responding to the crash found that a southbound car had lost control, struck a telephone pole and rolled over. Police say the driver, Abigail Embers, of Greene, Maine, was ejected from the vehicle. She was flown to a hospital, where she died early Saturday morning. Police say she was wearing her seatbelt during the crash.www.wcax.com
Comments / 0