$25,000 raised at CJ Memorial Golf Tournament
The 15th annual CJ Memorial Golf Tournament was held Sept. 20 at Derby’s Hidden Lakes Golf Course, ending with a high-energy awards ceremony. The annual CJ Memorial Golf Tournament is the sole fundraising event for the CJ Memorial Foundation. All proceeds from the tournament support organizations that serve people with physical or developmental disabilities, specifically organizations that impacted the life of CJ Seitz, the tournament’s namesake.www.derbyinformer.com
