CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Derby, KS

$25,000 raised at CJ Memorial Golf Tournament

By INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
derbyinformer.com
 9 days ago

The 15th annual CJ Memorial Golf Tournament was held Sept. 20 at Derby’s Hidden Lakes Golf Course, ending with a high-energy awards ceremony. The annual CJ Memorial Golf Tournament is the sole fundraising event for the CJ Memorial Foundation. All proceeds from the tournament support organizations that serve people with physical or developmental disabilities, specifically organizations that impacted the life of CJ Seitz, the tournament’s namesake.

www.derbyinformer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Derby, KS
Derby, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Society
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Sedgwick County, KS
Society
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Hill

GOP lawmakers introduce measure in support of Columbus Day

A pair of House Republicans introduced a measure in support of the federally recognized Columbus Day holiday amid efforts largely on the left to promote Indigenous Peoples Day instead. The resolution from GOP Reps. Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.) and Mark Amodei (Nev.) formally expresses support for recognition of the explorer Christopher...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Shaw
Person
Dave Gray
CBS News

Iraq captures ISIS finance chief and former deputy leader Sami Jasim al-Jaburi

Erbil, Iraq — Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced on Monday the capture of one of the top leaders of ISIS. Al-Kadhimi said in a Twitter post that Sami Jasim al-Jaburi, the former deputy of the terror group and its head of finance, was detained in a third country, which he declined to name, by Iraqi intelligence forces in a "complex external operation."
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Paul McCartney blames John Lennon for breakup of the Beatles

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Paul McCartney has said he wanted to continue performing with the Beatles when the band famously split in 1970 and that John Lennon instigated the breakup. Speculation about what caused the demise of the world's most famous pop group has ranged from artistic differences and...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy