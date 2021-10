CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — With the resurgence of the pandemic and just 100 days until Christmas, the Salvation Army is digging in for another challenging season of need. As thousands of people in Linn County continue to struggle with the impacts of pandemic poverty, The Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids is calling on everyone to help individuals and families overcome the threat of eviction amid the holiday season.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 25 DAYS AGO