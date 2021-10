Eight of the 11 teams in the Pioneer Football League sit at .500 or below early in the eight-game conference schedule. That’s the good news for the Dayton Flyers, who fell to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the PFL with a 45-38 overtime loss last weekend at Morehead State. The bad news is Dayton has given up a league-worst 88 points in two games and plays its second straight road game this week at 1 p.m. Saturday at Drake (2-3, 1-1) in Des Moines, Iowa.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO