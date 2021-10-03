Apple TV+ Cancels Popular Show After One Season
Apple TV+ has cancelled the fan-favorite Joseph Gordon-Levitt led series Mr. Corman after just one season. According to Variety, the Season 1 finale, "The Big Picture", was released on Friday and will serve as the series finale as well. Mr. Corman first debuted on Apple TV+ on August 6 and followed Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt), a former musician working as a fifth-grade public school teacher in Los Angeles who finds himself wondering what exactly he's doing with his life. The series was well-regarded by critics and currently sits at a 70 percent Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes.comicbook.com
