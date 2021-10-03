CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Apple TV+ Cancels Popular Show After One Season

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has cancelled the fan-favorite Joseph Gordon-Levitt led series Mr. Corman after just one season. According to Variety, the Season 1 finale, "The Big Picture", was released on Friday and will serve as the series finale as well. Mr. Corman first debuted on Apple TV+ on August 6 and followed Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt), a former musician working as a fifth-grade public school teacher in Los Angeles who finds himself wondering what exactly he's doing with his life. The series was well-regarded by critics and currently sits at a 70 percent Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

Netflix Releases New Data on Most Popular TV Shows and Movies

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer, revealed what he said was the “most comprehensive look so far” at the streamer’s top 10 TV shows and movies. Sarandos, in an appearance at Vox Media’s Code Conference at the Beverly Hilton, shared two slides. One showed the most popular Netflix shows based on its proprietary metric of the number of accounts that selected a given title in the first 28 days of release (and streamed for at least 2 minutes). A second showed total time spent viewing by hours within the initial 28-day window — engagement data Netflix has not released...
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Amber Brown’ TV Show From Bonnie Hunt Ordered at Apple TV+

Apple has given the green light to Amber Brown, a television series based on the children's book series by Paula Danziger. Bonnie Hunt (Jumanji, Life with Bonnie) will serve as both the creator and director for the program, which centers on Amber Brown, a young girl who finds herself through the arts in the wake of her parent's divorce. Carsyn Rose (The Rookie, The Big Show Show) will star as the title character.
TV SERIES
UPI News

No Season 2 for 'Mr. Corman' on Apple TV+

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Actor, writer and producer Joseph Gordon-Levitt announced on Twitter that Apple TV+ didn't renew his dramedy, Mr. Corman, for a second season. "So, Mr. Corman won't be coming back for Season 2," Gordon-Levitt tweeted Saturday. "It's meant so, so much to me to hear from you...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

The Best Shows Streaming on Apple TV+

Searching for the next binge-worthy show, or simply trying to find a new series to wind down with each night? Look no further than Apple TV+. From comedy to drama to horror, this relatively young streaming giant manages to have everything you could want to watch, and more. Since there are so many great shows to select from, ET has rounded up some of the best ones to start with.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
August, CA
imore.com

Jon Stewart dunks on Apple TV+ the day before his show debuts on it

Jon Stewart took to Twitter to dunk on Apple TV+ a day before his new series premieres on the streaming service. "The Problem with Jon Stewart" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Jon Stewart's first motion as the new host of an Apple TV+ series? Make...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Mr. Corman - Cancelled by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has opted not to order a second season of Mr. Corman, A24’s half-hour schoolteacher comedy-drama created, written, directed, executive produced and headlined by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The series’ final episode, “The Big Picture”, was released earlier today.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'GLOW' Actress Lands New TV Role After Show's Sudden Cancellation

An actress who had a big role on the hit Netflix series GLOW has landed a new TV role. According to Variety, Gale Rankin, who played Sheila the She-Wolf in GLOW, has been cast on the new FX series Kindred, which is based on Octavia Butler's 1979 science fiction novel of the same name. She will join Mallori Johnson, who will play the lead role of Dana, a young Black writer who finders herself transported back between the present day and a slave plantation from the 19th century. Kindred will also include Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Austin Smith, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and David Alexander Kaplan as series regulars.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juno Temple
Person
Hugo Weaving
Person
Jamie Chung
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Debra Winger
Person
Lucy Lawless
Person
J.j. Abrams
tvseriesfinale.com

2021-22 Season Ratings for New TV Shows (week one)

Each season, the television networks introduce dozens of new TV shows and hope that each will be a big hit in the ratings. Unfortunately, most are cancelled after one season. How are the new 2021-22 TV series doing? Which have the best ratings and which have the worst? How many will survive to see a second season? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Amazon's Newest Film Is a Surprising Hit on the Streaming Charts

Critics might be surprised to learn which new Amazon Prime Video original movie is burning up the streaming charts. Amazon's musical Cinderella, which debuted in September, was the second most-streamed movie for the week of September 6th through September 12th. According to the latest streaming data from Nielsen, the musical racked up 423 million minutes of streaming viewing time. It's behind only an equally surprising Netflix hit, given both films' critical receptions. Cinderella has a 42% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which qualifies as "rotten" on the aggregator. Its critical consensus reads, "This singalong-worthy Cinderella sprinkles some modern fairy dust on the oft-told tale, but flat performances and clunky dialogue make watching often feel like a chore."
MOVIES
9to5Mac

‘Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show’ premieres November 5 on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for a new series aimed at a preschool-aged audience, entitled ‘Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show’. The series will premiere exclusively on the service on November 5. The series stars Jack McBrayer, probably best known for his role as Kenneth Parcell in 30 Rock. As...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Animated Series#Tomatometer#Rotten Tomatoes#The Everything Factory#The Los Angeles Times
mobilesyrup.com

‘Foundation’ renewed for second season on Apple TV+

Apple has renewed its Foundation series for a second season on its Apple TV+ video streaming service. While Apple doesn’t reveal specific viewership figures for its Apple TV+ content, the sci-fi series must be tracking well already, given that it only just premiered on September 24th. Created by David S....
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ greenlights 'Foundation' season two

Apple TV+ original series "Foundation" is getting a second season, the company announced on Thursday ahead of the premiere of the show's fourth episode. While Apple has not revealed streaming numbers for "Foundation," or any of its Apple TV+ properties for that matter, the company apparently feels viewer interest in the series is strong enough to warrant a sophomore season.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Netflix's Critically Hated Series Is Currently Number 1 on All Streaming Charts

One of Netflix's most critically hated series is currently topping all streaming charts. The social crime thriller Clickbait currently sits at Number 1 on Nielsen's latest report on the most-viewed streaming shows with the eight-episode series racking up 1.108 million minutes of viewing time between September 6 and September 12, beating out another popular Netflix series, Lucifer. The Nielsen report includes dates from Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix for viewers in the United States only.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy