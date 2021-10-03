CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

LEADING OFF: Who's in? Final day scramble for AL wild cards

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday:. Red Sox ace Chris Sale takes the mound in Washington with a chance to pitch Boston into the postseason. A win would ensure the Red Sox host Tuesday’s AL wild-card game -- they own a tiebreaker with the Yankees after winning the season series 10-9 -- but Boston is still assured at least a tiebreaker game Monday with a loss to the last-place Nationals.

