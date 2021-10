ATLANTA — Ring video released over the Next Door App Tuesday shows the before and after of a contractor kidnapped from a job site. A preliminary police report said two armed men confronted the contractor on the driveway of a home on Whitefoord Avenue where he was working. According to the report, the suspects demanded the contractor get into his work van before driving him to an ATM to withdraw money with his own debit card.

