It was a hectic moment Saturday night in College Station. Two seconds left and the game tied at 38 between Texas A&M and No. 1 Alabama. Aggies kicker Seth Small was lined up at the Alabama 21 with two seconds left, getting ready to attempt a 28-yard, game-winning field goal to snap the Tide’s 19-game win streak and hand Alabama coach Nick Saban his first loss to a former assistant in Jimbo Fisher.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO