Two dead in Coshocton head-on collision; sheriff says alcohol a factor

By Daniel Griffin
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcS1Q_0cFQkHD900

NEWCASTLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Newcastle Township, Coshocton County, Saturday morning.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an accident on the 31000 block of U.S. 36 at approximately 3:10 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said Tiffani Maybury, 26, of Mount Vernon, was traveling west when her vehicle was hit head-on by a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Warsaw woman.

The woman was driving east when her vehicle drifted into the other lane, hitting Maybury’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Maybury and a passenger in her vehicle, Brent Kauffman, 42, of Utica, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

The sheriff’s office said it believes alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Coshocton County EMS, Walhonding Valley Fire District, the Coshocton County Coroner’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and Prince’s Wrecker Service.

Coshocton County, OH
Accidents
