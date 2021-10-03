CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New COVID vaccine site opens up in Whitehaven

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 8 days ago
Memphis, Tenn. — A new COVID-19 vaccination site opened up in Memphis on Saturday.

According to the Shelby County Health Department, a COVID-19 vaccination site is now operational at the Southwest Tennessee Community College Whitehaven Center at 1234 Finley Drive.

First, second and third doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be offered two days a week at the site from Oct. 2 until Nov. 20.

People seeking the vaccine can get the shot on Fridays between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Shots will be given out on a drive-thru basis, the health department said.

Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible to receive the vaccination. However, children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian and must provide documentation of the child’s age. A birth certificate or vaccination record that show’s the child’s date of birth is acceptable, Shelby County Health Department said.

Anyone over 65 who received the first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago is now eligible to receive the third shot or “booster shot”. No proof of age for those over 65 is required, SCHD said.

Also eligible for the third shot of the Pfizer vaccine is anyone 18 or older who is immunocompromised or has a medical condition that puts them at high risk of severe illness due to COVID-19, according to the Shelby County Health Department.

To see if you qualify for the third vaccine shot, click here.

The vaccination site is the result of a partnership between the Shelby County Health Department and Southwest Tennessee Community College.

