Microsoft Weekly: Windows 11 nears launch, Office 2021 prices out, Cloud Gaming expands

By Abhay V Neowin
Neowin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother week has passed, which means it’s time again to look at all the news in the world of Microsoft. This time, we are putting together the weekly digest for the week of September 26 – October 2. As usual, there were new builds for both Windows 10 and Windows 11, with the former including a C/D week optional preview release. The week also brought news of a possible security vulnerability in Azure AD, which the Redmond firm provided clarification on. As for gaming, Cloud Gaming headed to select console users. All this and much more are in our complete digest below.

www.neowin.net

