Microsoft Weekly: Windows 11 nears launch, Office 2021 prices out, Cloud Gaming expands

Despite announcing Windows 11 availibility on October 5, Microsoft has pulled the trigger on the staggered rollout as it becomes October 5 around the world, so the general rollout of Windows 11 is starting today October 4 in North America. The OS will be flighted in a staggered manner to eligible users automatically via Windows Update.If you are on a supported machine and are eager to the receive the update, you should head over to Windows Update and manually check to see if you can trigger the update. If it doesn't become available, it's likely that you are not included in the initial subset of users that the OS is being seeded to. Since the OS is being rolled out in a staggered manner, it means that you'll eventually get the update. However, if you simply can't wait, you might want to check out how to upgrade to Windows 11 right now.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO