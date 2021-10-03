Riding high again: Panhandle-South Plains Fair wraps up after strong return
The Panhandle-South Plains Fair looked a lot more like its old self. Yes, there were some who wore face coverings and took other precautions of the COVID-19 pandemic, but turnout was close to - if not above - normal for the fair that started Sept. 24 and wrapped up on Saturday. Officials with the fair and non-profit vendors who spoke to the Avalanche-Journal said the crowds and sales were strong.www.lubbockonline.com
