An early deficit was quickly erased, as the Merrimack College football team scored 47 unanswered points to down Delaware State, 47-10, Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium. Westin Elliott had a nearly perfect afternoon through the air. His 91.3% completion percentage broke the Merrimack single-game school record for completion percentage. The graduate transfer completed 21 of 23 passes for 336 yards and had six touchdown passes, which tied for the second most in a single game in school history. Pat Conroy had his collegiate best game when he caught five passes for 139 yards and added three scores, which also tied for the second most touchdown receptions in a single game in Merrimack history.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO