CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Who will be Lakers center and how will they adapt to roles? Easy, DeAndre Jordan says.

By ORDER REPRINT
Kansas City Star
 8 days ago

LOS ANGELES — DeAndre Jordan is a center. Dwight Howard is a center. Yet with all the options the Lakers have at the position, including All-Star forward Anthony Davis, no one is penciled in as the starting center. With the Lakers set to open their preseason schedule Sunday against the...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Trevor Ariza
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

Carmelo Anthony’s true feelings on Lakers role will please LeBron James

Carmelo Anthony joined the Los Angeles Lakers for two reasons this offseason: to win a title and play alongside his good friend, LeBron James. Melo comes to a Lakers team that was fully revamped in the summer and in year 19, he’s just pumped to be a helping hand in their hopeful championship run. Via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#The Brooklyn Nets
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony Is Open To Fill Any Role The Lakers Need

A few seasons ago, Carmelo Anthony was a man averaging 28 points a game and 7 rebounds. He won the scoring title in 2012-13. That was not the first season he put up numbers like that. Most superstars like that, even into their twilight years, would be on a team and would demand and be assured a starting lineup spot and as many shots a game as he wanted.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Expected to start at center

Davis is expected to start at center for the Lakers this season, Bill Oram, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic report. As part of a far-ranging report on the Lakers' offseason, the story reveals that Davis has apparently embraced the possibility of spending more time at center -- something he's resisted in the past. With Russell Westbrook on board, it's hard to argue against starting Davis at the five, where he can serve as the primary rim protector while also spacing the floor on the other end. The expected starting lineup of Davis, LeBron James, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Russell Westbrook would give the Lakers four floor spacers around Westbrook, who still attacks the rim at an elite level but is one of the league's least-efficient three-point shooters. Ultimately, Davis will likely bounce back and forth between power forward and center, but the fact that he's finally willing to embrace the challenge has to be viewed as a positive for the Lakers.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Los Angeles Lakers: Who should start for the Lakers this season?

After the Los Angeles Lakers made their big splash trade for Russell Westbrook, three starting spots for the Lakers were assumingly filled with a big three of him LeBron James and Anthony Davis being formed. The question mark heading into the season is who head coach Frank Vogel will choose to play alongside of them to start and close games.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Russell Westbrook says Anthony Davis playing center will be ‘deadly’ for Lakers

At his best, Anthony Davis is a lethal force in the NBA, capable of knocking down shots from anywhere on the court while also moonlighting as the league’s best defensive big man in the process. He showcased those talents at both ends of the floor during the Lakers’ run through the bubble to a 17th banner.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy