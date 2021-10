WASHINGTON — Police are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened just after 2 a.m. in Northwest D.C. Police said that they received several calls in the early morning that an individual was breaking into cars at the 800 block of S Street. When an officer arrived on the scene, the individual was found inside of a car, at which point the officer gave commands for the person to show his hands and exit the vehicle, according to MPD Assistant Chief Andre Wright in a video posted to the department’s Twitter account. The officer then spotted a firearm in the individual’s hand, Wright continued, who concluded that the officer then discharged his gun at the individual, shooting him in the lower body.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 13 HOURS AGO