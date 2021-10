Anyone familiar with Florida manatees likely already knows that these gentle giants tend to make our warm waters home for the winter every year. While you can head out on canals and into nearby rivers to see for yourself these beautiful, slow-moving creatures, we have a place that you’ll surely spot a sea cow…or a few hundred. During the winter months, Crystal River becomes home to over 300 manatees, making it the largest gathering of West Indian manatees in North America. Ready to take a paddle to see for yourself?

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO