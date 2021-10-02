CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Cycling-Deignan makes history by winning first women's Paris Roubaix

Life Style Extra
 9 days ago

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain's Lizzie Deignan rode to a landmark victory in the inaugural Paris Roubaix Femmes as rain, mud and crashes made it a memorable debut for the world's best female riders over the infamous cobbled course on Saturday. The former world champion produced a dominant ride over...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Cyclingnews

Lizzie Deignan solos for 82km to win inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) has put her name into the history books of cycling by winning the first edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes with a long attack. Deignan attacked with 82.5 kilometres to go, just before the first of 17 pavé sectors, and built a gap of up to 2:40 minutes as the peloton gradually fell apart on the cobbles behind her.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Lizzie Deignan’s history-making Trek Domane SLR Disc - Gallery

This weekend history was made, with the first ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes finally coming to fruition and Lizzie Deignan gliding across the cobbles and launching an 80km solo attack that saw her claim the top spot on the podium for Trek-Segafredo. While it wasn’t without its drama — it’s the Hell...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Vos: We thought Deignan's Paris-Roubaix attack was too early

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), second to Lizzy Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) in the first women's Paris-Roubaix, had no regrets in finishing in second place again, one week after being runner-up at the world championships in Belgium. Vos launched in pursuit of Deignan at the famous pavé sectors of Camphin-en-Pévèle and Carrefour de l'Arbre...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marianne Vos
Person
Lizzie Deignan
Person
Lisa Brennauer
Cyclingnews

10 conclusions from the first Paris-Roubaix Femmes

History was made at the first-ever edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes. The women's peloton competed for the prestigious victory across the famed pavé and into the velodrome in Roubaix where the first woman - Lizzie Deignan - was crowned champion of the Hell of the North. The women's peloton raced 116km...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Teniel Campbell: I can see myself winning Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Teniel Campbell saw her Paris-Roubaix Femmes end due to a string of crashes and bad luck, but the 24-year-old firmly believes that she can legitimately target winning the race in the future. Campbell finished outside the time limit in the inaugural edition of the women’s Paris-Roubaix but still made it the Roubaix velodrome.
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour De France#Roubaix Velodrome#Reuters#Paris Roubaix Femmes#Dutch#Ceratizit Wnt#European
BBC

Paris-Roubaix: Italian Sonny Colbrelli wins men's race after late drama

Italian rider Sonny Colbrelli edged a three-way sprint finish to win a rain-hit Paris-Roubaix. Belgian Florian Vermeersch and Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel came second and third respectively. Colbrelli, 31, caked in mud after the 258km race, held his bike aloft after crossing the line then collapsed in tears and...
CYCLING
The Independent

Sonny Colbrelli battles rain and mud to clinch Paris-Roubaix win

Italian Sonny Colbrelli claimed the biggest victory of his career in a Paris-Roubaix race that lived up to its nickname of ‘the Hell of the North’.Atrocious conditions saw numerous crashes, with riders struggling to stay upright, particularly on the notorious cobbled sections, and covered from head to foot in mud.Colbrelli, Lotto Soudal’s Florian Vermeersch and Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix came into the Roubaix velodrome together and contested a sprint finish having overtaken long-time leader Gianni Moscon in the closing stages.Bahrain Victorious rider Colbrelli was hugely emotional at the finish, holding his bike aloft in triumph before lying on the grass in tears.Moscon held on to finish fourth, 44 seconds back, ahead of a group containing Belgian star Wout Van Aert.
CYCLING
cyclingutah.com

Marty Jemison’s 2000 Paris-Roubaix Diary

I think getting sick after Ghent-Wevelgem actually helped me for Paris-Roubaix… Thursday, Friday and Saturday I had the symptoms of a cold/flu. I was deadly focused to be ready Sunday, by being ill I started to focus harder, I believe. I did all that was possible (not much), like taking an exaggerated amount of Vitamin C with aspirin and multivitamins. Rest was important.
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
104.1 WIKY

Cycling-Van Vleuten breaks pubic bone in Paris-Roubaix crash

(Reuters) – Olympic champion Annemiek van Vleuten suffered a broken pubic bone after crashing in an incident-packed inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes on Saturday. The Dutch rider was one of many to hit the deck as rain produced treacherous conditions on the fabled cobbles. “Not a 2021 happy end for me. Stupid...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

10 riders to watch at the first ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes

The first ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes is about to happen and there are lots of riders dreaming about racing the famed cobbles and being first across the finish line in the revered Roubaix velodrome. It is a history-making moment, so there’s every incentive to lay it all out on the line...
CYCLING
The Independent

Paris-Roubaix 2021 result: Italy’s Sonny Colbrelli wins chaotic and crash-ridden race

Sonny Colbrelli became the first Italian to win the Paris-Roubaix Monument classic in 22 years when he prevailed in a three-man sprint finish at the end of a gruelling race on Sunday.His whole body covered in mud after 257.7 kilometres featuring 30 cobbled sectors, Colbrelli burst into tears as he collapsed on the grass of the Roubaix Velodrome after triumphing in the first rain-hit edition of the Hell of the North since 2002.The European champion, of Team Bahrain Victorious, pipped Belgian Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal) and Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), who were second and third respectively.Van der Poel,...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Colbrelli wins in his Paris-Roubaix debut

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) took the biggest win of his career in an all-time epic edition of Paris-Roubaix after beating Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in a three-rider sprint on the Roubaix velodrome. After a Roubaix dominated by atrocious weather, mud and crashes, the three...
CYCLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy