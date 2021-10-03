CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Yu Chang’s versatility and 3 other things about the Cleveland Indians

By Paul Hoynes, cleveland.com
 8 days ago
ARLINGTON, Texas -- There’s no point in making someone a utility infielder unless you’re certain he can play the most important position on the field -- shortstop. Yu Chang has played all over the infield since being recalled from Class AAA Columbus on Aug. 13. His time at shortstop, however, has been limited. Which explains why he started at shortstop Saturday night in the second-to-last game of the season in place of Amed Rosario.

Amed Rosario
Yu Chang
Demarlo Hale
Cleveland Indians
Amazon
Baseball
Sports
