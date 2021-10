This floor under corporate tax will come to power in 2023. Time has finally come! Lately, most of the world's nations have agreed for big companies to start paying corporate taxes. In addition, 136 countries signed up to a historical contract that enforces a corporate tax rate of 15% to create a fairer system of taxing profits. Really? The whole world came together to agree only on 15%?! Critics and reports still suggest that these newly set tax rates are too low. Besides, firms will most likely get around these new taxing rules as quickly as they come into power.

