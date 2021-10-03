Richter Orthodontics shows off new digs at Fall Festival grand opening
Richter Orthodontics opened the doors to its new digs, located at 6244 9th St. in Greeley, with a Fall Festival grand opening for the community on Saturday. Complete with bales of hay, pumpkins, food trucks, a mobile hatchet-throwing trailer, mini horses, glitter and henna tattoos and a donut wall — yes, this was one time the orthodontist encouraged people to enjoy a sugary treat — community members were treated to a day of fun.www.greeleytribune.com
