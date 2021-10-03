UFC Vegas 38 results: Kyle Daukaus strangles Kevin Holland after brutal clash of heads, resulting in ‘No Contest’

This past weekend at UFC Vegas 38, one of the most anticipated fights on the card was the the co-main event between Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus. Unfortunately for fans, the bout did not deliver a satisfying conclusion when, in the opening round, a clash of heads resulted in Holland being dropped to the canvas. Daukaus followed up with ground and pound and ultimately secured a standing rear-naked choke that forced Holland to submit. However, after the bout was waived off, instant replay confirmed that Holland was initially hurt by the accidental headbutt and after review, referee Dan Miragliotta ruled the bout a No Contest. The decision wasn’t popular with some fans, and even Holland himself said afterwards that he feels Daukaus deserved the win, but one of the most respected referees ever says the we got the right outcome in the end.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO