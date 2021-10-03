UFC Vegas 38 results: Kyle Daukaus strangles Kevin Holland after brutal clash of heads, resulting in ‘No Contest’
Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus faced off in a Middleweight clash tonight (Sat., Oct. 2, 2021) at UFC Vegas 38 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Holland attacked with long kicks early, prompting a big pair of hooks and takedown attempt from Daukaus. Daukaus dragged his foe down to the mat briefly on a couple occasions, but Holland popped right back up immediately. Holland insisted on talking to Daniel Cormier at every opportunity, mid-takedown defense. Holland landed a clean cross, then an accidental clash of heads sent Holland to the mat! Daukaus attacked the neck immediately, first with a d’arce choke then a guillotine. Holland survived, but Daukaus jumped the back and forced the tap moments later.www.mmamania.com
