NBA 2K22 MyTeam Dunktober Packs Feature New Vince Carter and Kobe Bryant Cards

By Matt Couden
vgr.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s officially Dunktober for NBA 2K22 MyTeam as brand new packs have arrived in the game. With the Dunktober packs, gamers can pick up NBA 2K22 MyTeam cards for Vince Carter, Kobe Bryant, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. While packs are available for purchase, there’s also been a Locker Code handed out for a chance at one free. Along with all of the above, there are more Season Agendas to get through for that valuable XP.

