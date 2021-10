The Spotlight features letters from readers about climate change, redistricting and street racing.Republicans don't play fair, either I agree with the "Our Opinion" editorial, "It's past time for independent redistricting," that, ideally, a nonpartisan "jury" of sorts is needed for the re-drawing of districts. However, the editors create a false equivalency between the two political parties, regarding their accountability during this redistricting issue. By pointing out that the secretary of state "explicitly ran … on a platform of championing her party's progressive wing, and appealing to labor interests", the editors indirectly imply that Secretary Shemia Fagan's "platform" might get in...

FOREST GROVE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO