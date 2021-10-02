CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-varsity update - Oct. 3

By David Stevens
Eastern New Mexico News
 8 days ago

The Gattis seventh-grade football team defeated Portales in a 56-36 shootout Tuesday. Preston “Jett” Curtis led the way with six rushing touchdowns and a pair of 2-point conversions. Corey Whitley also scored a touchdown on a pass from Brodie Hopper, and had an interception. Kyden Everett aided the defense with a fumble recover, and Hopper had a rushing touchdown of his own.

