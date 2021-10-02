Non-varsity update - Oct. 3

Girls Tennis Sept. 28 - The Pirates fell to Thief River Falls 2-5. Singles: Emma Osborn lost both sets 6-2, 6-4; Brekken Tull lost both sets 6-2, 6-1; Emma Gunderson lost both sets 6-4, 6-3; Isabelle Smith won both sets 7-6, 6-2. Doubles: Hayden and Halle Winjum won both sets 6-2, 6-3; Abby Borowicz and Kaylie Clauson lost two of three sets 2-6, 7-5, 7-4; Hannah Lindemoen and Morgan Nelson lost both sets 6-3. The Pirates won against East Grand Forks 5-2. Singles: Emma Osborn won two of three sets 2-6, 7-5, 7-4; Brekken Tull won both sets 6-2, Emma Gunderson lost both sets 6-1, 6-4; Isabelle Smith lost both sets 6-3, 7-6. Doubles: Hayden and Halle Winjum won both sets 6-2, 6-3; Halle Bruggeman and Kaylie Clauson won both sets 6-1, 6-2; Hannah Lindemoen and Morgan Nelson won both sets 6-3, 6-1. The Pirates shut-out Moorhead 7-0. Singles: Emma Osborn won both sets 6-0, 6-1; Brekken Tull won two of three sets 5-7, 6-3, 7-3; Emma Gunderson won both sets 6-3, 6-0; Isabelle Smith won both sets 7-5, 6-3. Doubles: Hayden and Halle Winjum won both sets 7-5, 6-1; Abby Borowicz and Kaylie Clauson won both sets 6-0, 7-5; Hannah Lindemoen and Morgan Nelson won both sets 6-4, 6-1.
