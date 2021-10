Jets receiver Corey Davis kept quiet heading into Sunday’s 27-24 overtime victory against the Titans, but his performance said it all. For the first time in his NFL career, Davis was on the opposite sideline from Tennessee. The Titans selected Davis with the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, but dropped his fifth-year option. He signed with the Jets in free agency and has quickly become a favorite target for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

