‘The Waltons’: Michael Learned is Not Much Older Than On-Screen Son Richard Thomas

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
Outsiders know Michael Learned played the mother on “The Waltons” while Richard Thomas was her son. Did you know they were close in age?. Let’s get down to the facts according to an article from MeTV. Learned, who played Olivia Walton, is actually just 12 years older than Thomas, who...

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

