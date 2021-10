Retailers aren’t the only ones concerned about — or taking action in response to — ongoing supply chain disruptions. Worries about delivery delays, product shortages and disruptions are worsening across the nation due to the rise of the COVID-19 Delta variant, according to a study of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers by Oracle. The study found that consumers are taking action, with 91% of respondents planning to change their buying behavior moving forward. This includes buying in bulk and stocking up on items (49%), purchasing gifts earlier to allow for delays (45%) and paying closer attention to global shortages of items they regularly use (40%).

