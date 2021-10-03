Today in History

Discovered at 22 by Richard Pryor, the trailblazing comedy legend and gay icon gets real ahead of the L.A. debut of her new show, 'Sandra Bernhard: Madness & Mayhem.'. Actress, comedian, chanteuse — there’s very little Sandra Bernhard hasn’t done since bursting onto the scene in the late 1970s. She started out as a regular at The Comedy Store, performing alongside Richard Pryor, who cast Bernhard, then 22, in his short-lived NBC variety show The Richard Pryor Show in 1977. By 1983, she was working with Martin Scorsese in The King of Comedy, playing a crazed comedy fan who, together with Robert De Niro’s Rupert Pupkin, kidnaps talk-show legend Jerry Langford (Jerry Lewis). Along the way, she honed her club act — a mix of comedy, pop-culture observations, social commentary and cover songs — and the shows, like 1985’s I’m Your Woman and 1988’s Without You, I’m Nothing, With You, I’m Not Much Better, became must-sees among the cool set. Now 66, Bernhard — last seen on TV playing nurse Judy on Pose — brings an all-new show, Sandra Bernhard: Madness & Mayhem, to The Wallis in Beverly Hills on Friday, Oct. 8. She chatted with The Hollywood Reporter about her return to the stage, her provocative friendship with Madonna and the misogyny she faced being a trailblazing woman in comedy.

