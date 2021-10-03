College volleyball: North Dakota State takes down St. Thomas in three sets

The South Dakota Coyotes (4-6) host North Dakota State (6-8) in a Summit League match on Tuesday at 7 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota comes in at 1-0 in Summit League play having posted a four-set win over rival South Dakota State in a match that saw four players record double digits in kills and a season-high .425 team hitting percentage. Elizabeth Juhnke posted a rare 20-20 double-double with 20 kills and 20 digs to become just the second Coyote in Coach Leanne Williamson's era to do so. Kendall Kritenbrink had a 29-kill, 21-dig performance against Creighton in 2014. Juhnke, a junior, leads South Dakota with 132 kills and a 3.47 kills per set average. Juhnke chips in 3.13 digs per set and is the lone Summit League player in the top 10 in both categories. The South Dakota offense, ranked seventh in the Summit League at 12.21 kills per set also has Sami Slaughter at 2.42 kills/set, Madison Harms at 2.41 kills/set, Aimee Adams at 1.84 kills/set and Maddie Wiedenfeld at 1.66 kills/set. Madison Jurgens, coming off a career-high 57 assists, is fourth in the Summit League at 9.76 assists per set. Lolo Weideman recorded her fourth 20-plus dig performnace of the season with 21 against SDSU and is ranked third in the Summit League at 4.66 digs/set. Harms leads the Summit League in blocks per set at 1.30 for a team that leads the league at 2.39 blocks per set.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO