College volleyball: North Dakota State takes down St. Thomas in three sets

INFORUM
 8 days ago

ST. PAUL — North Dakota State played a tight first set but then closed out St. Thomas on the road 25-23, 25-18, 25-18 to inch closer to .500 on Saturday at Schoenecker Arena. NDSU's Ali Hinze played a solid game, with 13 kills and a .296 hitting percentage. Syra Tanchin...

