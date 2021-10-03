Darby John 'Dan' Strong, PhD
Strong, Darby "Dan" John, PhD of Brooklyn Park, MN aged 87 passed away peacefully Sept 21, 2021. Dan is preceded in death by parents Sidney and Katherine (nee. Koerner) Strong, brother Douglas, son Steven and daughter Pamela. Dan is survived by his wife Helen (nee. Fisher) Strong, daughter Suzanne, grandchildren: Shawn, Megan, Pam, Glenn, 1 great grandchild Charlie, and brother David. He taught Spanish after graduating from Stanford and the University of New Mexico. A grave side service will take place in Owatonna, MN.m.startribune.com
Comments / 0