CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Carol Jean Cartwright

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

Cartwright, Carol Jean aged 83, died peacefully on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Carol is survived by her sons, Michael (Lisa) and Thomas (Heidi); daughter, Susan; granddaughters, Bailey Perez, (Lorenzo), Grace Yeager (Jackson), Mari McDonald (Trevor), Molly, Kalei, Catherine, and grandson, Max. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren Liam, Ezra, MacCauley and Henry and her ex-husband, Peter. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Bert and Hazel Dennison, and her beloved brother, John. Carol graduated from Marshall High School in 1956 and the University of MN in 1960. Carol taught kindergarten and preschool before starting her daycare business with her mother, Hazel. Carol loved the Gophers, playing the piano at the Women's Club of Minneapolis and her beautiful grandchildren. Visitation will begin at 10am on Saturday, October 16th at Sunset Memorial Chapel, 2250 St. Anthony Boulevard NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418 with Service to follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to University of MN CEHD. Sunset Kapala-Glodek 612-789-3596 sunsetfuneralservices.com.

m.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says

TAIPEI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan will keep bolstering its defences to ensure nobody can force them to accept the path China has laid down that offers neither freedom nor democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday, in a riposte to Beijing that its government denounced. Claimed by China as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Appeals court temporarily reinstates Texas abortion law

A U.S. court of appeals temporarily reinstated Texas's six-week abortion law, issuing an administrative stay of a preliminary injunction granted to the Biden administration earlier this week by a federal judge that blocked the controversial law's implementation. "It is ordered that Appellant’s emergency motion to stay the preliminary injunction pending...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Obituaries
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

U.S. Navy engineer, wife charged with selling submarine secrets

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife have been charged with selling secret information about nuclear submarines to an undercover FBI agent who posed as an operative for a foreign country, the Justice Department said on Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Iraqi vote spurred by mass protests marred by boycott

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqis voted Sunday in parliamentary elections held months ahead of schedule as a concession to a youth-led popular uprising against corruption and mismanagement. But the voting was marked by widespread apathy and a boycott by many of the young activists who thronged the streets of Baghdad and...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John

Comments / 0

Community Policy