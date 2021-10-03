LV Techies pairs students with female professionals to grow IT diversity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Women are growing their presence in technology and here in Las Vegas mentorships are starting young with the help of Las Vegas Techies. The Las Vegas organization kicked off “Techie Talks” a student speaker series Saturday at Black Fire Innovation. The mentorship event aimed to keep the conversation going by introducing middle and high school students to female professionals in information technology.news3lv.com
