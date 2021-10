Atlas won their first Clasico Tapatio in three years in a game which was marred by incidents. Chivas ended the match with nine players after getting two early red cards in which they couldn’t overcome. Still, Atlas was only able to get a 1-0 win in a match in which they showed a lack of ambition. Chivas will now look to bounce back after the FIFA break with a home match against Toluca, while Atlas climbs into first place waiting for Sunday results to see if they are still in that position when they return in an away match against Mazatlan.

FIFA ・ 7 DAYS AGO