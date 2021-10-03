CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot, dry weather challenges crews fighting California wildfires

Fresno Bee
Crews faced challenging conditions as they worked to contain wildfires in the southern Sierra amid unusually warm temperatures and historic drought. The KNP Complex fire in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park had burned 58,283 acres and was 20% contained as of early Saturday, when it sparked new evacuation warnings in Fresno County. Those in Sequoia Lake, Cedarbrook, Etheda Springs and Pinehurst were told to be prepared to leave.

Mystery of pungent stench tormenting Southern California city solved, mayor says

A pungent stench tormenting residents of a Southern California city for days has been identified, Carson officials say. An investigation found the smell comes from a leaking hydrogen sulfide pipeline near the Dominguez Channel, Carson Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes reported on Facebook. The smell has been variously described as resembling burning...
