The 747-100 According to data from ATDB.aero, MEA has flown a total of six 747s over the course of its history. Of these, three were examples of the original 747-100 series. Interestingly, despite being built in 1970 and 1971, they came to the Lebanese airline somewhat later. The first example, EI-BPH, didn’t come onboard until June 1985, on lease from GECAS.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO