CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

What Neal Brown Had to Say Following the Loss to Texas Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 8 days ago

Opening Statement

I appreciate you all being here. The first half was inexcusable. I apologize to the fans. (I’m) pissed with how we played in the first half. We weren’t ready to go. Our energy level was exceeded by theirs (Texas Tech), and it was not good enough. We gave ourselves a hole that we struggled to dig out of. I’m proud of how our guys competed in the second half. That’s how we should play at all times. I appreciate the fans for staying into the game. What it came down to was that we needed to score a touchdown. We had it in the red zone, and we had to kick a field goal. (We) weren’t good enough on the last drive. That’s what it came down to. I liked how our guys competed in the second half, but the first half was inexcusable.

On the defense in the first half

They did a good job. They got us out-flanked a couple times. They made some plays on balls down the field. Again, I thought their (Texas Tech) energy level was better than ours. They converted some third downs early in the contest. We had a good interception on the trick play on the first drive. Then we went three-and-out and had to punt. We didn’t punt it great. They (Texas Tech) had a short field, drove it down, converted a couple third downs and did a nice job. They ran the ball early on us. We shut it down until the last drive, but they had some success with that.

On the second to last possession

We ran the ball and had two really good runs. We got into third-and-three. We had a good play, then missed the throw. Maybe it was four downs, you always kind of question yourself after the fact, but I felt like we had really good answers. We played well in the second half offensively. We kept them off balance, but we needed to score a touchdown.

On if he thought about going for it on fourth-and-two

That’s kind of what I just said, I should have. When you look back, you always (question decisions). That’s the one play. You’re down by three, so you’re rolling the dice, but the thought goes through your mind. We kicked a field goal and tied it. Then they went 80 yards on us. As a coach, you’re thinking that we’ve gotten after them other than the field goal in the second half. We had a really good kick, pinned them back to start on the 11, but they hit the big play. I thought we had a chance to get a sack, but he got free (Texas Tech senior quarterback Henry Colombi). It’s a game. The ball bounces funny ways. That was a bad ball, probably five yards behind him, and he made a play, so credit to them.

On redshirt senior quarterback Jarret Doege’s performance

(When he missed senior running back Leddie Brown), that’s going to happen. That’s in the middle, it’s a scramble play that was out of play. If people want to get pissed at me, that’s fine. I’m fine with that, but that kid played well in the second half. He played well. I mean, what is he? He’s 25-of-33 for 318 yards. Most of that was in the second half. If they want to be upset with all of us in the first half, that’s fair. I thought he played well in the second half. There might have been one or two that he’d like to have back, but he played well. He gave us a chance.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Brown
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders' son celebrates touchdown with his dad's signature dance

Deion Sanders must be having the time of his life, coaching his son Shedeur at Jackson State this season. On Saturday, against Alabama A&M, the Tigers are routing their opponents, leading 61-15 midway through the fourth quarter. Shedeur scored a touchdown in the game and then broke out a familiar...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#American Football
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tim Tebow chimes in on officiating during Georgia-Auburn game

Tim Tebow is not known as someone who weighs in on officiating left and right. But he felt compelled to tweet about the final play of the first half for the Auburn offense. The fourth down pass from the Georgia 3-yard line fell incomplete as Bo Nix tried to connect with Luke Deal in the back of the end zone, but it was broken up and fell incomplete. Auburn fans agreed with Tebow, who tweeted that the officials must call pass interference on both teams. Auburn faithful were also upset about a targeting call, and ejection, on defensive back Smoke Monday earlier in the half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
484
Followers
1K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy