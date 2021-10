EL SEGUNDO — Once upon a time, DeAndre Jordan was so desired in Brooklyn, his two superstar teammates took a pay cut just so he could be on the team. It’s been just two years since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving made space under the Nets’ salary cap in Brooklyn, and yet it feels like an eternity: Since then, Jordan played two relatively pedestrian seasons (compared to his All-Star prime) for the Nets in which all the stars were rarely healthy at once. Last month, he was traded and bought out when it was deemed his contract had well outpaced his production.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO