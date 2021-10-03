CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Halloween Kills Director Reveals Why It's Difficult to Film Michael Myers' Mask

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween Kills is less than two weeks away from being released, which means horror fans are being treated to more and more content from the upcoming movie. We recently saw a sweet "Return to Haddonfield" featurette, which focused on the returning cast members from the original Halloween. Last night, Halloween Kills had its U.S. premiere at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles, and director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum took the stage after the film for a Q&A. They talked about everything from including easter eggs from previous movies to the challenges of rebooting such an iconic franchise. Green shared one surprising challenge while making Halloween Kills, and that's getting the lighting right on Michael Myers' mask.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Keanu Reeves Movie Has Just Hit Netflix

A forgotten Keanu Reeves movie just hit Netflix today. This Thursday, September 30th saw 2018 romantic comedy-drama Destination Wedding become available to stream on the platform in the United States. Though this indie film didn’t make much of a splash at the box office at the time of its release, Netflix could be the perfect home for it as it sees Reeves star alongside Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

14 Family Horror Films That Were Too Scary For Kids

Ask anyone about the memorable movies of their childhood, and chances are there will be at least one that has left some long-lasting trauma. We all remember those films that we watched at a tender and vulnerable age that scarred us for life. In some cases, it's because we watched "grown up" movies when we were too young; more often than not, though, it's because we watched a PG film that ended up containing something horrific, terrifying, or heinous that gave us nightmares for weeks.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Blum
Person
John Carpenter
wegotthiscovered.com

3 Denzel Washington Movies Are Blowing Up On Netflix

As the most-watched list proves on an almost daily basis, Netflix subscribers will never grow tired of the mid budget action thriller. That appears to be especially true if your name is Denzel Washington, Liam Neeson or Jason Statham, with all three of the genre titans currently dominating the viewership charts.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Has Another Great Netflix Recommendation For Horror Fans

When it comes to horror, some names are synonymous with the genre. Alfred Hitchcock, Dean Koontz, George A Romero, Wes Craven, and Anne Rice, to name a few. Another popular name in horror is Stephen King, responsible for classics like It, The Shining, Carrie, and new favorites like The Outsider and If It Bleeds. His horror style strikes hot and leaves a burn long after you’ve put down his books.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

This Former Child Actor Quit After "Devastating" "Star Wars" Experience

In 1999—16 years after Return of the Jedi—a Star Wars prequel hit theaters with a new young actor leading the pack. Star Wars: The Phantom Menace starred Jake Lloyd as young Anakin Skywalker, the man who would become Darth Vader. Lloyd was 10 when the film came out, and he had beaten out around 3,000 other young actors for the life-changing part. One of those young Star Wars hopefuls was Devon Michael, a child actor who made it to the final three in the audition process.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Kills#The Mask#Q A
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Dwayne Johnson Movie Is Dominating Netflix

What do Under Siege, Passenger 57, Executive Decision, Air Force One, Con Air, Cliffhanger, Speed, Sudden Death, White House Down, Olympus Has Fallen, Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper, and many more all have in common? That’s right; they all follow the ‘Die Hard on a….’ template that’s spawned an entire action subgenre.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Freddy Krueger’s Glove, Michael Myers’ Mask Hit Auction Block

Here's a scary-good deal ... Freddy Krueger's famed razor glove and Michael Myers' mask can be yours, if you're willing to go all out for a costume. The folks over at Prop Store are about to hold an auction for some of the most iconic horror movie props ever made -- more than 1,000 pieces of film and TV memorabilia that could haul in up to $7.6 million.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Halloween's Michael Myers Attends a Kid's Birthday Party in Adorable Viral Video

We're just weeks away from the release of Halloween Kills, the 12th and latest entry in the long running horror franchise, and we might have an idea of the youngest fan eager to see the film. Over the weekend, Twitter user @vxmpyra shared a video of their young daughter getting a surprise visitor at their birthday party, none other than The Shape himself. "My daughter is in love with Michael Myers lmao," they wrote in a now viral tweet. "He came to her birthday party, she heard the Halloween theme song and started looking for him." As of this writing their video has 36.1K Retweets and 151.1K Likes on the platform.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jamie Foxx Wants to Remake a Stephen King Classic With a Black Lead

In a horror marketplace driven by Jordan Peele's complex psychological horror films with Black protagonists, a Jamie Foxx-led take on Stephen King's classic Misery seems like a no-brainer -- and, indeed, that is apparently an idea that Foxx has had. In a new interview, Foxx told Men's Health magazine that he has already rewritten the story, which centers on a best-selling horror author who is kidnapped and tortured by a super-fan who wants a sequel to one of his most popular works. The Foxx version, apparently, is loosely based on an interaction he had with a couple who won an evening with the star at a charity auction.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
imdb.com

The 20 Best Michael Myers Kills Ranked

In his 43-year-long career, Michael Myers has killed 121 people on screen, and he's only getting started. Poised to murder dozens more with the release of the aptly titled "Halloween Kills" this October, few genre icons, if any, are as ceaselessly bloodthirsty as Michael. An unstoppable icon whose kills are more grounded than those of other slasher icons -- there are no cryogenically-smashed heads or marionette murders here -- Michael is the perennial monster in the closet, unknowable and unstoppable.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Halloween Kills Offers Fresh Glimpse Of ’70s Michael Myers In New Featurette

Halloween Kills is the latest stab at the slasher flick featuring one of the genre’s earliest villains, Michael Myers. Indeed, the David Gordon Green-helmed film, which comes out in theaters and on Peacock later this month, has many direct ties to its 1978 John Carpenter-directed original. Now a new featurette...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halloween Kills Producer Looks Back on the Power of Michael Myers and Teases Franchise's Future

For horror movie fans, there's arguably no better film to help you get into the spirit of the spooky season than John Carpenter and Debra Hill's Halloween, not only because of its title honoring All Hallow's Eve, but also because it set the standard of what the slasher subgenre would become. Horror fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks, not only because Halloween Kills will be hitting theaters and Peacock on October 15th, but also because the original 1978 film, as well as Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, will be hitting select theaters across the country.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halloween Kills: John Carpenter Releases Another Frightening Track From Film's Soundtrack

With just over two weeks to go until Halloween Kills is unleashed on audiences, original director John Carpenter continues to build anticipation for the experience by releasing a new track from the film's upcoming soundtrack, with the new composition being titled "Michael's Legend." Rather than being the pulsating, driving music that would accompany a more intense sequence in the film, this eerie track and its title likely means it will be paired with an expositional sequence that details the path of carnage the villainous Michael Myers has caused over the years. Check out the new track below before Halloween Kills lands in theaters and on Peacock on October 15th. You can head to Sacred Bones Records to pre-order the soundtrack now.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy