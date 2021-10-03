Halloween Kills Director Reveals Why It's Difficult to Film Michael Myers' Mask

We're just weeks away from the release of Halloween Kills, the 12th and latest entry in the long running horror franchise, and we might have an idea of the youngest fan eager to see the film. Over the weekend, Twitter user @vxmpyra shared a video of their young daughter getting a surprise visitor at their birthday party, none other than The Shape himself. "My daughter is in love with Michael Myers lmao," they wrote in a now viral tweet. "He came to her birthday party, she heard the Halloween theme song and started looking for him." As of this writing their video has 36.1K Retweets and 151.1K Likes on the platform.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO