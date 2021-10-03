Special Weather Statement issued for Lonoke, Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lonoke; Prairie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Prairie and central Lonoke Counties through 830 PM CDT At 753 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lonoke, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lonoke... Carlisle Barrettsville... McCreanor Prairie Center... Sisemore Furlow... Woodlawn Fairview in Lonoke County This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 169 and 186. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH