Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson recently revealed that big man Markieff Morris admitted to being the one who started calling him Jimmy Neutron in the 2020 NBA Finals. “I want you both to know that I will continue to be humbled because now that we have Markieff Morris, my full-time name is Jimmy Neutron,” Robinson said during an episode of his podcast. “Because I’ve actually recently found out that he was the linchpin behind the whole Jimmy Neutron thing. He was the one — he was pushing it all. He came up to me before a conditioning test, and he was like, ‘Hey, I just want you to know it wasn’t Dwight [Howard]. It was me the whole time. It was me the whole time.'”

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO