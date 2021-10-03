New PBS Kids series ‘Alma’s Way’ aims to teach critical thinking
Generations grew up watching Sonia Manzano as Maria on “Sesame Street.”. She taught us everything from the ABC’s to being kind. Manzano is one of the driving forces behind the new PBS Kids animated series, “Alma’s Way.” The series is from Fred Rogers Productions and will premiere at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4 on New Mexico PBS channel 5.1 It will also be available on the PBS Video app in both Spanish and English.www.abqjournal.com
