CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

New PBS Kids series ‘Alma’s Way’ aims to teach critical thinking

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts, Entertainment Editor
ABQJournal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenerations grew up watching Sonia Manzano as Maria on “Sesame Street.”. She taught us everything from the ABC’s to being kind. Manzano is one of the driving forces behind the new PBS Kids animated series, “Alma’s Way.” The series is from Fred Rogers Productions and will premiere at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4 on New Mexico PBS channel 5.1 It will also be available on the PBS Video app in both Spanish and English.

www.abqjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
mountainlake.org

Check Out the New Fall PBS KIDS Lineup!

Starting Monday, October 4th catch the all-new PBS KIDS fall lineup, featuring your favorite shows like Arthur, Wild Kratts, and Sesame Street. And be sure to watch the newest addition to the PBS KIDS family, Alma’s Way, airing weekdays at 9:30 AM!. It’s all on the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel,...
KIDS
bronxnet.org

BronxTalk: Sonia Manzano Present 'Alma's Way' to the Bronx

On this week’s BronxTalk, Bronx legend Sonia Manzano joins host Gary Axelbank to discuss her new animated PBS Kids series, Alma’s Way. The Exclusive first looks of show clips depicts not only young Alma’s home borough of the Bronx, but encouragement for urban youngsters to use their heads, and to think for themselves. Manzano, known as Maria from Sesame Street by generations of children and now creator and Executive Producer of Alma’s Way, and Ellen Doherty, the Chief Creative Officer at Fred Rogers Productions, Also speak about the significance the program will have for modern day children in the Bronx, New York City, and all urban places. Alma’s Way is seen daily on WNET, channel 13 in NY at 8:30am daily.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Puerto Rican Bronx native stars in PBS' newest kids show 'Alma's Way'

All Hispanic Heritage Month, News 12 is highlighting Latino voices. One young Puerto Rican from the Bronx is the star of PBS's newest show “Alma's Way” that takes place in the Bronx. News 12 spoke with the young star and how the show is all about empowering kids. "I feel...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Manzano
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

New Fred Rogers’ show ‘Alma’s Way’ is a little Pittsburgh and lots of Maria on ‘Sesame Street’

Anyone who has enjoyed the character of Maria on “Sesame Street” any time since her 1971 debut has Pittsburgh to thank for leading the actor that played her to that show. Sonia Manzano arrived at Carnegie Mellon University from New York City’s South Bronx neighborhood in 1968. She was only a Tartan for three years, but CMU provided her with two career-defining moments: getting into the original cast of “Godspell,” which was developed at CMU, and, most critically, that fateful day in the university’s student union when she caught an episode of “Sesame Street” on television for the first time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
newsitem.com

PBS Kids introduces a 6-year-old heroine with 'Alma’s Way'

NEW YORK (AP) — Alma has a dilemma: The 6-year-old New Yorker has tickets for a baseball game on Saturday with her grandfather, but she told her uncle she'd help him with a dance recital that day. “I promised I'd help him. I made a commitment,” she says, taking a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
romper.com

New Children’s Series Alma’s Way Introduces Kids To Puerto Rican Food Like Mofongo

A new animated series is coming to PBS Kids that promises to introduce viewers to Latin cultures. Created by Sonia Manzano, who delighted viewers as Maria on Sesame Street for more than 40 years, Alma’s Way centers around a 6-year-old Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx with her family. In a clip from Alma’s Way exclusively shared with Romper, Alma attempts to figure out how she can fix the mistake she’s made with her mother’s mofongo.
ALMA, NY
azpbs.org

Alma’s Way

A new animated series from Fred Rogers Productions gives children ages 4-6 the power to find their own answers to their problems. “Alma’s Way” stars 6-year-old Alma Rivera, a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx with her parents and younger brother, Junior. Each story offers viewers a window into Alma’s everyday life, surrounded by a diverse group of close-knit and loving friends, family, and community members.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbs Kids#Animated Series#Critical Thinking#Abc#Fred Rogers Productions#New Mexico#Pbs Video#Puerto Rican#Chacho#Latino
azpbs.org

Family Night: “Alma’s Way” mini-marathon

Ready to spend some family time together this weekend? Tune in to Arizona PBS KIDS Family Night for an “Alma’s Way” marathon at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8, 9 and 10. The engaging modern-day series stars 6-year-old Alma Rivera, a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl, who lives in the Bronx with her parents and younger brother, Junior, as well as a diverse group of close-knit and loving friends, family, and community members. Alma’s Way gives children ages 4-6 the power to find their own answers to their problems, express what they think and feel, and recognize and respect the unique perspective of others.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Post

With ‘Alma’s Way’ on PBS Kids, Afro-Latino children finally have characters they can relate to

Growing up in New York City, I lived among children like me, families like mine. It was not strange to hear another little Black girl refer to her aunts as her “Titi’s,” to watch dark-skinned men and women dance salsa, hear a brown woman call out “Yadira, ven!” and turn to see a little girl the color of the night sky come running down the street hollering back “Ya vengo, mami!”
TV & VIDEOS
southernminn.com

Gustavus grad's new show will feature on PBS

A Gustavus Adolphus College graduate is traveling the road and sharing his exploits on TV, and in his most recent project, to be featured on PBS stations, he hasn’t forgotten his alma mater. Ian Grant, 52, a 1991 graduate of the St. Peter college, has a new travel and education...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
Columbus Telegram

WATCH NOW: Broberg's connection with kids inspires teaching path

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.
COLUMBUS, NE
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

University of Michigan professor ousted from class after playing Othello film where star wore blackface

A University of Michigan music professor is facing backlash after showing the 1965 film "Othello" with star Laurence Olivier in blackface, a school official announced. David Gier, dean of the School of Music, Theatre & Dance, said a new professor will be taking over the class previously taught by Bright Sheng to "allow for a positive learning environment," The American Spectator reports.
COLLEGES
The Independent

Will Smith says ‘anybody who tries to debate Black Lives Matter looks ridiculous’

Will Smith has opened up on his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.In an interview with GQ, he said: “Anybody who tries to debate Black Lives Matter looks ridiculous.”The Independence Day star went on to praise the effectiveness of the statement: “I feel like the simplicity of Black Lives Matter was perfect. When I talk about the marketing of our ideas, Black Lives Matter was perfection.”Smith also talked about the movement to “defund the police”: “So ‘Abolish the police. Defund the police.’ I would love if we would just say ‘Defund the bad police.’ It’s almost like I...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy