New PBS Kids series ‘Alma’s Way’ aims to teach critical thinking

On this week’s BronxTalk, Bronx legend Sonia Manzano joins host Gary Axelbank to discuss her new animated PBS Kids series, Alma’s Way. The Exclusive first looks of show clips depicts not only young Alma’s home borough of the Bronx, but encouragement for urban youngsters to use their heads, and to think for themselves. Manzano, known as Maria from Sesame Street by generations of children and now creator and Executive Producer of Alma’s Way, and Ellen Doherty, the Chief Creative Officer at Fred Rogers Productions, Also speak about the significance the program will have for modern day children in the Bronx, New York City, and all urban places. Alma’s Way is seen daily on WNET, channel 13 in NY at 8:30am daily.

BRONX, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO