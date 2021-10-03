Have a plan and a kit in case of an emergency
September was Emergency Preparedness Month; did you make your plan for a disaster or emergency?. The recent flooding in the southern and eastern United States was devastating. Closer to home were the floods around New Mexico that caused some to evacuate their homes. Remember the Cerro Grande Fire of 2000 when over 400 families in Los Alamos lost their homes? I bet most, if not all, of the people affected by disasters have an emergency plan now.www.abqjournal.com
Comments / 0