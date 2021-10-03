Keeping experienced teachers, but also bring in new ones

Somehow, education in New Mexico just seems to go from crazy to crazier, bad to worse. A system that was acknowledged as struggling has weathered the storms of COVID. Now, the most recent development is a staffing shortage. What does that mean on a day-to-day basis? Principals and various staff are filling in as substitutes (because we don’t have enough subs and hiring new ones takes a long time). Security guards are in short supply. This means that disciplinary issues, including cellphone use, get less attention. In general, day-to-day operations are less organized. Everything we normally do happens more slowly and in a more chaotic fashion.