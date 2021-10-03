My son is dead because of a broken system; we must fix it

My name is Angel and I’m writing out my story so I can be the voice for my son Devon Trey Heyborne, 22, who was killed April 23. Devon was handsome, charismatic and hardworking. He was a son, brother, grandson and uncle. He was almost finished with pilot school and in the middle of his first house flip before his life was taken from this world. In his spare time, he would call and visit his grandparents. Devon cared so much about them he would go grocery shopping for them, clean their houses and cut their hair.