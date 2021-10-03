CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Commentary: Jim Martin: Time for us to stop trying to be the world’s police and nation builder

By Jim Martin
Daily Camera
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been almost five weeks since the United States withdrew troops from Afghanistan. Have the wars on terror since 9/11 finally come to an end?. Given our track record, I say it’s time for us to stop trying to be the world’s police and nation builder, to cease believing we can remake other countries in our image and to stop flushing money down a black hole in costly wars. There are just too many problems to solve here at home.

www.dailycamera.com

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
CBS Denver

James Ujaama, Who Was Convicted of Aiding Taliban, Says He Regrets Guilty Plea

DENVER (CBS4) – In 2002 James Ujaama was taken into custody in the Denver area in an investigation that was part of the War on Terror. Ujaama was convicted of aiding the Taliban. James Ujaama (credit: CBS) Now, with the Taliban back in power in Afghanistan, CBS4’s Rick Sallinger interviewed Ujaama in Saudi Arabia over the internet as he looked back on his headline-making case. “I regret that I even pled guilty,” Ujaama said, adding “I was charged with helping a man cross into Afghanistan and to essentially become a suicide bomber.” But he says that man was not a bomber. “Did you supply cash,...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time For Us#Police#Brown University#Lockheed Martin Corp#General Dynamics Corp#Boeing Co#Northrop Grumman#Americans
WJTV 12

Taliban says US will provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country’s new Taliban rulers, the Taliban said Sunday. The statement came at the end of the first direct talks between the former foes since […]
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

DP arrest sergeant who embezzled 400 million won, deserted from military in Vietnam

Seoul [South Korea], September 30 (ANI/Global Economic): A total of three deserters who fled abroad have been arrested by the DP (Deserter Pursuit) over the past five years. According to the report, which was submitted to National Assembly's Defense Committee member Kang Dae-sik of People Power Party by the Ministry of National Defense on the 29, a total of three people have run away from the military and fled abroad in the past five years from January 2017 to August 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Jewish Press

Report: US Vessel Chased by Iranian Speedboats in Persian Gulf

A US vessel was “recently” intercepted by Iranian speedboats in the Persian Gulf, according to a Farsi-language report Thursday by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, and by Shafaq News. US Navy spokesperson Commander Timothy Hawkins, who represents the Bahrain-based US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, said he was not aware of “any sort...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Country
Iraq
sb-american.com

Commentary – It’s Time to Rethink U.S. Haiti Policy: Shocking Treatment of Migrants Should Prompt Discussion

Bocchit Edmond, Haitian Ambassador to U.S. The pictures carry the weight of history. They are shocking in their own right, of course – desperate human beings, like most immigrants of old time to the United States of America from the old continent, carrying their worldly possessions, but attempting a dangerous border crossing on foot, for thousands of miles, instead of crossing the ocean, only to beaten and chased by men on horseback once they’ve arrived at their destination – but the not-so-subtle symbolism of a darker era of American history, from slavery through to Jim Crow, is clear for all to see.
IMMIGRATION
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: What are the nation’s legal and moral duties regarding Haitian migrants at the border?

The U.S.’s top envoy to Haiti resigned abruptly on Sept. 22 over the Biden administration’s “inhumane” treatment of Haitian migrants crossing the border via Mexico into Texas. The resignation came amid debate over the U.S. decision to deport thousands of Haitians entering the country in search of asylum or a better life. Criticism over the policy […] The post Commentary: What are the nation’s legal and moral duties regarding Haitian migrants at the border? appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
IMMIGRATION
thereflector.com

Herrera Beutler commentary: Stop demonizing border patrol, police while turning blind eye to rising crime

Law enforcement personnel across Southwest Washington inform me that a combination of federal and state policies have triggered crime to increase dramatically and pose a threat to our families and communities. In recent years, dangerous calls from political extremists to “defund the police,” “abolish ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement),” eliminate...
OLYMPIA, WA
AFP

Damaged US nuclear sub arrives in Guam

An American nuclear-powered submarine that was damaged in a collision with an object in the South China Sea arrived Friday in Guam with 11 injured aboard, a US official said. The US Navy revealed on Thursday that the USS Connecticut, a Seawolf class fast-attack submarine, had "struck an object while submerged" on October 2 in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region. The US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, declined to give the precise location where the incident occurred but said it happened in the South China Sea. Eleven sailors were injured including two moderately.
MILITARY
arcamax.com

Commentary: It's time Biden started making good on his big climate change promises

Just seven days into President Joe Biden’s administration, he declared that the United States must “meet the moment” and raise our “climate ambition.” He backed that sentiment up with a set of sweeping executive orders directing the government to place the climate crisis at the center of domestic and foreign policy decisions. It was a welcome change from past presidents who have too often waited until the end of their terms to take any bold action to protect the environment.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MilitaryTimes

Marine lieutenant colonel who demanded ‘accountability’ in brig, not charged

Lt. Col Stuart Scheller, who recently garnered considerable attention for social media posts and videos demanding “accountability” is now in military jail, the Marine Corps announced. He is in pretrial confinement at the Regional Brig for Marine Corps Installations East at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, pending an Article 32 preliminary...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy