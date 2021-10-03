Commentary: Jim Martin: Time for us to stop trying to be the world’s police and nation builder
It’s been almost five weeks since the United States withdrew troops from Afghanistan. Have the wars on terror since 9/11 finally come to an end?. Given our track record, I say it’s time for us to stop trying to be the world’s police and nation builder, to cease believing we can remake other countries in our image and to stop flushing money down a black hole in costly wars. There are just too many problems to solve here at home.www.dailycamera.com
