Case just latest proof the state needs legislative upgrade
Last month’s indictment of the (former) majority leader of the N.M. House of Representatives has jolted reformers like Common Cause NM and NM Ethics Watch who have been working for decades to repair New Mexico’s national reputation as a corrupt state. The recent creation of a State Ethics Commission and the requirement sponsors of capital outlay appropriations be publicly disclosed were giant steps forward. But clearly, there is more to be done.www.abqjournal.com
