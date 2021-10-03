Showcase of Skagit County farms draws a crowd

The Skagit Valley Festival of Family Farms returned this weekend to give visitors an up-close look at 10 Skagit County farms.

The festival was not held last year due to COVID-19.

At Golden Glen Creamery in Bow, visitors could look at baby calves, explore the science behind milk, and learn how cow spots are like fingerprints and unique to each animal.

The farm, run by Norma Ruiz and her family, includes a dairy and creamery where cheese and butter are made. The Ruiz family has owned the farm since 2014.

Norma Ruiz said her favorite part about the festival is helping kids learn about how farming works.

“(They learn) that chocolate milk doesn’t come from a certain cow,” she said.

Daniel and Emily Pavlakos and their three daughters were aiming to hit all the farms on Saturday.

Six-year-old Lizzie said her favorite part was finding the biggest pumpkin at Gordon Skagit Farms, while 4-year-old Lydia liked exploring flowers at RoozenGaarde. Two-year-old Rachel liked learning about shellfish at Taylor Shellfish Farms.

Daniel Pavlakos said he has been coming to the Skagit Valley Festival of Farms since he was a kid.

“It’s one of the better tours in the state, there’s good variety, and it’s family friendly,” he said.

The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The 10 participating farms are Taylor Shellfish, Golden Glen Creamery, Bow Hill Blueberries, Sauk Farm, Double O Ranch, Gordon Skagit Farms, Schuh Farms, RoozenGaarde, South Fork Farms, and Eagle Haven Winery/Perkins Apple Orchard.