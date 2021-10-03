CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dungeon Survival Strategy RPG Shikabanegurai No Boukenmeshi Announced For Switch

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Nippon Ichi Software has some new and delectable for Switch owners in the future!. The company has revealed Shikabanegurai no Boukenmeshi – a new dungeon survival strategy RPG that will be heading to Switch and PS4 in Japan on 27 January 2022. The game will see players guiding a group of customizable adventurers as they escape out of a vast dungeon, while eating anything they can find on the way!

