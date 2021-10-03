CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

What we learned after Alabama's commanding win over Ole Miss

By Layne Gerbig
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJ2NS_0cFQYpYz00

Alabama earned a prodigious win today in Tuscaloosa against Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, 42-21, while making the No. 12 team in the nation resemble a mid-major program.

Coming into this Week 5 contest, everybody, myself included, assumed it would be close and very high-scoring. It was, in a sense, high-scoring, but only on one side of the scoreboard. The Crimson Tide put up a plenty of points en route to a sizable victory.

Here are a few things we learned after Alabama’s beat down of the Rebels.

The Alabama defense can step up to a tough challenge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XktnJ_0cFQYpYz00
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody would’ve guessed the Crimson Tide’s defense would hold the top-scoring offense in the land to 21 points and 291 yards.

That’s exactly what the unit did, proving to the pundits it can overcome adversity and stand up to a challenge.

The Alabama defense got off the field in third-down situations. Ole Miss went 5 for 14 on third-down conversions and 3 of 6 on fourth-down conversions.

Ole Miss’ QB was in the running for the Heisman pregame, but he was held to 213 yards through the air on Saturday.

The Rebels rushing game was nonexistent, picking up 78 yards on 34 carries for an average of 2.3 yards per rushing attempt.

Alabama's run game has finally arrived to the party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4986rQ_0cFQYpYz00
Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout the season, the Crimson Tide have struggled to build momentum on the ground. That certainly was not the case against Ole Miss, they picked up 210 yards on 50 rushes.

Brian Robinson stole the show. After taking the Week 4 matchup against Southern Miss off to recover from bruised ribs, he registered a breakout performance against the Rebels.

Robinson rushed for a career-high 174 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams also got a little skin in the running game, adding a combined 43 yards on nine attempts.

The Alabama rushing attack may have finally entered the conversation.

Penalties have been successfully limited

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z3LfP_0cFQYpYz00
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

While penalties didn’t do much to harm the Crimson Tide in this game, it certainly kept some drives alive for the Rebels. With that said, the situation was much improved compared to previous weeks.

The penalties Alabama incurred were preventable. A pass-interference late allowed an Ole Miss touchdown, infuriating Nick Saban.

Alabama finished with five penalties that accounted for 52 yards.

At this point of the season, the Crimson Tide have definitely shown improvement in this department, but as Saban will say, penalties that keep the defense on the field for a longer period are unacceptable.

After averaging nine penalties per game over the first four weeks of the season, this week the Tide did a much better job limiting the yellows.

Nick Saban is still unbeatable by former assistants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z9JDc_0cFQYpYz00
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama head coach Nick Saban extends his win streak against former assistants, pushing his record to an impressive 24-0 after beating former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin.

Before the game, Kiffin was quoted telling the television audience to get their popcorn ready. Nick Saban and Alabama just put a whole lot of salt in his popcorn, shutting down his high-velocity offense and delivering a beat down.

Cameron Latu has an insane ratio of touchdowns-to-catches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rzTBu_0cFQYpYz00
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Cameron Latu was able to find the end zone once again this week, catching his fifth touchdown pass in nine catches this season during the second quarter, giving the Tide a 21-0 lead.

It’s safe to say if Latu is catching the ball, there’s a very good chance it’ll earn six points.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
AL.com

The night Alabama’s dynasty died

It was well after midnight in Bryant-Denny Stadium and the laptop keyboards were rattling. For four hours and five minutes the night of Sept. 19, 2015, and into the following morning, Alabama and Ole Miss played one of the strangest college football games in memory -- fluke plays, crazy turnovers and rule-bending touchdowns led to perhaps the pinnacle of the Hugh Freeze experience. His brand of chaos slipped out of Tuscaloosa with a 43-37 win that, paired with the previous October’s upset in Oxford, gave Ole Miss consecutive wins over Alabama for the first time in program history.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roydell Williams
Person
Lane Kiffin
Person
Nick Saban
On3.com

Greg McElroy: Alabama vs. Texas A&M is going to be 'ugly'

Former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN analyst Greg McElroy provided a grim outlook for Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas A&M, promising an “ugly” score line. The two teams are moving in opposite directions this season after both entered with high expectations. Texas A&M is already 3-2 overall and 0-2...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's road loss at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Top-ranked Alabama lost to Texas A&M, 41-38, on Saturday at Kyle Field. Shortly after the road loss to the Aggies, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama dropped to 5-1 on the year. “Obviously, this is a...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban made not-so-subtle recruiting pitch to Arch Manning during 'Monday Night Football' with Peyton and Eli

Nick Saban appeared to do a little recruiting while appearing on the ESPN2 broadcast of “Monday Night Football” with Peyton and Eli Manning. The Manning brothers hyped up Saban as “quarterback guru,” noting that Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones are QB1’s in the NFL. Saban happens to be recruiting a potential future NFL QB in Arch Manning, Peyton and Eli’s nephew.
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Alabama’s Nick Saban admits his wife gets on him about defensive schemes

Alabama football coach Nick Saban might arguably be the greatest coach in college football history, but he’s still hearing it at home about some of his defensive schemes. Saban and his wife, Terry, have been married for more than 45 years and there’s definitely one thing she harps on him about, he admitted Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#American Football#Rebels#Heisman#The Crimson Tide#Southern Miss
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban hilariously discusses the football mind of Terry Saban on defense

Alabama football fans love Miss Terry Saban for many reasons. She loves the Tuscaloosa community and does a lot for the youth. She closes things out on the recruiting trail with her husband, Crimson Tide head football coach, Nick Saban. She is also at the front of all charity events to build the Nick’s Kids Foundation and Tuscaloosa as a whole to be special. However, the seven-time national champion unveiled something different about his wife during Thursday’s “Hey Coach” show. Terry Saban has a football mind on defense and does not shy away from giving her opinions. On Saturday, Alabama plays Mississippi at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Coach Saban has his game plan to neutralize Ole Miss’ offense; however, Miss Terry has her coaching hat too.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss isn't beating Alabama, a'ight? But if it happens, here's how ...

Let me begin by saying I like Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. I really do. I think his inclusion in the SEC is a good thing. However, he’s not going to beat Alabama. No, Ole Miss doesn’t have a chance when they take on Alabama on Saturday. The Rebels are 3-0, are ranked among the best teams in the nation and had an extra week to prepare, but they’re not beating Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to Alabama's 63-14 blowout win over Southern Miss

It didn’t take long for top-ranked Alabama to let Southern Miss know that there would be no letdown after last week’s hard-fought win at Florida. Crimson Tide receiver Jameson Williams returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and sophomore quarterback Bryce Young passed for 312 yards and 5 TDs as Alabama rolled past the Golden Eagles 63-14 at home Saturday night.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
77K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy