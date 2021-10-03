CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Woman died after I-79 crash in Kanawha County

By Ashley Haycraft
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 8 days ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been identified after a deadly crash on I-79 in Kanawha County early Saturday morning.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Facebook’s page, Ashley Garrett, 28, of Spencer, was driving her vehicle Northbound on I-97 when her car went into the median and rolled into the Southbound lanes where her car was struck by a pickup truck.

It is unknown at this time if Garrett died on the scene at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.

Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

Two people charged after child flown to hospital

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A man and woman in Scioto County are facing child endangerment and other charges after a 4-year-old was taken to the hospital. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, says they received a call around 3 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 that a child had been taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center on Scioto […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Armed robbery at Huntington credit union under investigation

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Cabell County Dispatch, an armed robbery happened at a credit union between 6th Street and 7th Street in Huntington around 4:00 p.m. on Friday. Two men with guns reportedly robbed a credit union on the 600 block of Third Avenue, and they are said to have fled on foot westbound toward […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Three people charged in McDermott, Ohio shooting

MCDERMOTT, OH (WOWK) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in McDermott, Ohio. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says 911 Communications Centers received a call around 3:56 p.m. that a person had been shot on Enley Road. While heading toward the scene deputies were told the suspects had fled in a maroon Ford pickup truck.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha Co. officials report 103 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Health Officials report 103 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. These new cases bring the total number of cases for the county to 23,355. There was also on new death reported – a 49-year-old male – bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 391 for the area. Officials for […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

70 more COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia

UPDATE (11:45 A.M. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the death of a 91-year old male from Hancock County has been retracted from the report sent out yesterday, Oct. 7, 2021. Further investigation has shown the man’s death was not due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths is now at 3,935.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County COVID-19 deaths reach 390

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says another Kanawha County resident has died in connection to COVID-19. Health officials confirmed the death of an 89-year-old female who was vaccinated.  The additional death brings Kanawha County to 390 total COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

